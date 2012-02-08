* New PM aims to boost ruling party before election
* Anti-austerity protests felled predecessor
* All major parties committed to work with IMF
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romania's parliament is
set to approve a new government on Thursday and give the ruling
Democrat-Liberal Party (PDL) a chance to clean up its
austerity-tarnished image before elections due by November.
Former Prime Minister Emil Boc resigned this week after
weeks of sometimes violent protests against austerity measures
taken under an International Monetary Fund deal, which has sent
the PDL's popularity sliding to less than 20 percent.
The designated new prime minister, 43-year-old Mihai Razvan
Ungureanu, was proposed by the president and has the support of
his predecessor's coalition, whose slim majority should seal the
backing of parliament.
"I do expect this government to encounter no problems in the
approval process in parliament," said independent political
analyst Mircea Marian. "They are fresher, younger but not
necessarily more competent."
Boc's jobs and salary cuts and sales tax hike helped
rebalance the economy, but bit deep.
Romania is the second poorest member of the European Union
and many are struggling to heat homes during the cold snap, a
grim reminder of the last years of communism when dictator
Nicolae Ceausescu paid the huge external debt by cutting food
and heating supplies.
President Traian Basescu, the power behind the throne whose
term expires in 2014, is keen for the PDL - from which he
resigned to take office - to regain ground so he does not have
to work with the leftist Liberal Social Alliance (USL).
The USL has more than 50 percent in opinion polls and has
committed to work with the IMF, but has a track record of
clashing with Basescu which could mean policy paralysis if it
wins the election.
The coalition has 227 seats, versus 233 needed for a
majority to approve the government, but can count on another 17
votes from ethnic minorities.
Financial markets have shrugged off the political tension
after all major parties promised to work with the IMF, though
the leu remains close to an all-time low.
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Andrew Heavens)