* Opposition protests sale of natural resources
* Two-month-old government seen surviving test
* Centrist coalition faces elections in November
BUCHAREST, April 18 Romania's leftist opposition
filed a no-confidence motion against the new centrist coalition
government on Wednesday in protest at what it said were plans to
sell mineral rights to foreign companies without proper debate.
With too few parliamentary seats to pass the motion, the
move is more a political swipe at the two-month-old
administration of Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu than a
genuine attempt to unseat him, but adds pressure to the troubled
three-party coalition.
"This is an important signal against the government's policy
against citizens, which is pursued the same way as under the
previous government," said Mircea Dusa, parliamentary leader of
the Social Democrats, the main group in the USL opposition
alliance.
Ungureanu replaced Emil Boc as prime minister in February
after the latter resigned following nationwide anti-austerity
protests.
Boc had initiated a privatisation drive, which includes
selling rights to copper mining or minority stakes in energy
companies, under an International Monetary Fund-led bailout.
Ungureanu hopes a return to economic growth in the European
Union's second poorest nation, where 3 percent of the population
eke out a living from $40 a month, will give his government a
chance in a parliamentary election in November.
The opposition is expected to read the motion in parliament
next week. A date for the vote has yet to be scheduled.
