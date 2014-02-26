BUCHAREST Feb 26 The split of Romania's coalition government will not affect the country's commitment to reforms, including those carried out under an aid deal backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Wednesday.

"This comprises all the essential reforms and necessary changes required in the governmental activities, including those agreed with international partners," Ponta said in a statement sent to media.

The European Union state's Liberal Party pulled out of its alliance with Ponta's Social Democrats (PSD) on Tuesday evening after a series of rows.

Ponta must now form a new government and ask for parliament's vote of confidence, which he is expected to get in early March. But his reduced majority could make it harder for Romania to push through reforms needed to spur economic growth.

Ponta also said he would likely get a majority of more than 60 percent, with support from minorities and ethnic Hungarians.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)