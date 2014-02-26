UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
BUCHAREST Feb 26 The split of Romania's coalition government will not affect the country's commitment to reforms, including those carried out under an aid deal backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Wednesday.
"This comprises all the essential reforms and necessary changes required in the governmental activities, including those agreed with international partners," Ponta said in a statement sent to media.
The European Union state's Liberal Party pulled out of its alliance with Ponta's Social Democrats (PSD) on Tuesday evening after a series of rows.
Ponta must now form a new government and ask for parliament's vote of confidence, which he is expected to get in early March. But his reduced majority could make it harder for Romania to push through reforms needed to spur economic growth.
Ponta also said he would likely get a majority of more than 60 percent, with support from minorities and ethnic Hungarians.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners