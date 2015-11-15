BUCHAREST Nov 15 Romania's Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will announce a cabinet of technocrats on Sunday with a limited, one-year term and benefiting from broad-based support in parliament, the acting government said in a statement.

Last week, President Klaus Iohannis named the former European Commissioner Ciolos, 46 a technocrat, to head a cabinet to replace that of leftist Victor Ponta, who quit on Nov. 4 because of public anger over a deadly nightclub fire which killed 55.

"Proposals for government members will be presented by the prime minister designate at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT)," the outgoing cabinet said.

Among the names advanced by some politicians was Anca Paliu Dragu, an economic analyst at the European Commission, to take over the finance ministry, and Achim Irimescu - head of the farming department at Romania's permanent mission to the EU - as agriculture minister.

Parliament is expected to vote on the cabinet on Tuesday and analysts have said it will easily win a vote of confidence and secure a comfortable parliament majority comprising most political groupings, but not the former ruling Social Democrats.

Local elections are scheduled in Romania in the first half of 2016 followed by parliamentary elections in December.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Andrew Bolton)