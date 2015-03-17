BUCHAREST, March 17 Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday he did not not rule out tax cuts before the end of this year and pledged to meet a full year fiscal deficit target of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product agreed with the IMF.

"If we have the fiscal space, we would be stupid not to do it," Ponta told foreign media reporters in Bucharest.

"I do not exclude at all the idea that during the year we can give incentive for economic growth," Ponta said, adding it was too soon to mention which of Romania's major taxes could be cut.

Ponta also said the government plans to launch initial public offerings for power company Hidroelectrica, the Bucharest airport and the Port of Constanta later this year. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)