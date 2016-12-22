UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
BUCHAREST Dec 22 Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday he will appoint a prime minister designate after Dec. 25 as he needed time to assess the proposal made by the Social Democrat Party (PSD), the winners of a Dec. 11 parliamentary election.
The PSD has formed a ruling coalition with their junior ally ALDE, backed in parliament by the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR. It proposed 52-year-old former development minister Sevil Shhaideh for prime minister during consultations with the president on Wednesday.
"A majority coalition has been set up in parliament," Iohannis told reporters. "As a result, in the following days I will have discussions on these topics, and an appointment will occur after Christmas." (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison Williams)
