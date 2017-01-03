BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea Corp announces public offering of common stock
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
BUCHAREST Jan 3 Romania's ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD), winner of a Dec. 11 parliamentary election, named government ministers on Tuesday, including veteran lawmaker Viorel Stefan for the finance ministry portfolio.
The line-up will be rubber-stamped in a vote on Wednesday in parliament, where the PSD and its coalition party ALDE have an overall majority. ALDE has four porfolios, including energy.
"It is a government made of people with experience, with the expertise and work ethic needed to implement our government programme," PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told reporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Louise Ireland)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields briefly added to their gains on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time, underpinned by investor optimism about rising company profits due to policies under a Trump administration.