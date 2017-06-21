BUCHAREST, June 21 Romania's parliament toppled
the government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday,
as expected, a senior ruling party official said.
"It (the no confidence motion) passed," the official told
reporters in parliament after the vote. Official data showed
Grindeanu lost the vote 241-7.
The motion needed 233 votes to topple Grindeanu who refused
to resign last week after his ruling Social Democrat-led
coalition withdrew its support for his cabinet, saying he was
not implementing the coalition government's programme.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Editing by Alison
Williams)