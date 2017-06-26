BRIEF-Mercury Systems increasing, extending revolving credit facility into $400 mln, 5-yr revolver expiring in June 2022
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a
BUCHAREST, June 26 Romania's ruling Social Democrats picked outgoing economy minister Mihai Tudose for prime minister, two party seniors who attended party talks, told Reuters on Monday.
Tudose, 50, was part of the cabinet team of ministers led by premier Sorin Grindeanu, ousted by his own party last week in a vote of no-confidence in parliament.
His nomination will be presented by the leftist-led ruling coalition which has a majority in parliament, to the president at 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
TORONTO, June 27 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as technology and gold mining shares retreated, offsetting gains for the energy sector as oil prices climbed.