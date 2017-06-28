BUCHAREST, June 28 Romania's Justice Minister
Tudorel Toader will keep his post in a new Social Democrat-led
government but finance minister Viorel Stefan will be replaced,
two senior ruling party officials told Reuters.
"Only the current justice minister (out of the two) will
stay," a party official who attends talks on forming a new
cabinet said. The officials would not elaborate on the reason.
Current deputy finance minister Ionut Misa could be named
for the finance ministry portfolio, private television
Realitatea TV has said.
