BUCHAREST Nov 5 Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said it appointed Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu as interim prime minister to replace Victor Ponta who resigned the previous day after mass street protests.

"Sorin Cimpeanu will take over as interim," Iohannis, who will hold consultations over the new premier with political parties and the civil society over the next two days said. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)