BUCHAREST Feb 8 Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition, Social Democrats, their long-time allies ALDE, and the ethnic Hungarian UDMR, which has about 61 percent of parliamentary seats, abstained.

The motion needed 233 votes, or 50 percent of lawmakers, to topple the government. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Louise Ireland)