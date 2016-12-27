BUCHAREST Dec 27 Romania's President Klaus
Iohannis rejected the leftist Social Democrat Party's (PSD)
proposal to name Sevil Shhaideh for prime minister designate, he
said on Tuesday.
"I have carefully weighed the pro and con arguments and I
have decided not to appoint Mrs Sevil Shhaideh," Iohannis told
reporters. "As a result, I am asking the PSD and (coalition
partner) ALDE to make a new proposal."
Together with its long-time ally ALDE, the PSD has an
outright majority in parliament with 250 members in the 465-seat
two-house assembly, allowing them to easily give their
government a vote of confidence and pass legislation.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)