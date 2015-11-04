BUCHAREST Nov 4 Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said he will schedule talks with political parties over the new prime minister to replace outgoing Victor Ponta.

"I am waiting for the resigning prime minister to send me his resignation," Iohannis told reporters. "Immediately after, I will call political parties for consultations Thursday ... Friday. I want to finalise the first round of consultations during this week." (Reporting by Radu Marinas and Luiza Ilie; editing by John Stonestreet)