BUCHAREST, June 14 Romania's ruling leftist Social Democrats (PSD) are ready to form a new coalition government with its junior ally ALDE to replace outgoing Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, PSD leader Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday.

"This hasn't been an easy task (to withdraw support for Grindeanu)," Dragnea told reporters. "Maybe this is a premiere in politics - that a party has the courage to X-ray its own six-month cabinet and take the right decision." (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Mark Heinrich)