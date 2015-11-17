BUCHAREST Nov 17 Romania's government of
technocrats won a confidence vote in parliament by an
overwhelming margin on Tuesday for a one-year term to drive
through reforms and stamp on corruption.
Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos's predecessor, leftist Victor
Ponta, stepped down on Nov. 4, bowing to public anger over a
nightclub fire which killed 56 people and prompted a popular
campaign slogan 'Corruption kills'. He is facing charges of
forgery and money laundering.
"It is a critical moment," Ciolos told parliament just
before the vote. "Confidence in politics, in state institutions
seems weakened. People are expecting, now more than ever in the
last 25 years, a change in the way public interest is managed."
The cabinet of experts, a first Romania's 25 post-Communist
years, was backed by the biggest parties, the Liberals and
former ruling Social Democrats. It includes European Commission
staff, diplomats and civil society leaders and was approved by
389 votes to 115,
Its first task will be to prepare a 2016 budget and push it
through parliament.
"This government can't be anything but yours too, to the
extent that you take responsibility for it," Ciolos told
deputies.
Parliament had earmarked tax cuts proposed by the leftists,
including a reduction in general value added tax to 20 percent
from 24 percent and state wage hikes in next year's plans -
which the finance minister has made clear cannot be changed.
Fitch Ratings warned last week that fiscal relaxation could
hamper the stability of public finances.
Among the government line-up, Ciolos picked Anca Paliu
Dragu, an economist at the European Commission, to take over the
finance ministry and Raluca Pruna - an anti-corruption expert
who works at the European Commission in Brussels, as justice
minister.
Romania ended a precautionary aid deal led by the
International Monetary Fund in September and a new deal will
likely not be considered in the next year as Romania's finances
are in good shape and economic growth solid, Dragu has said.
President Klaus Iohannis said on his Facebook page after the
vote: "This is a proof that parties understood that a government
of technocrats represents now the best solution for Romania."
Local elections are scheduled in Romania in the first half
of 2016, followed by parliamentary elections in December.
