BUCHAREST, July 5 A "No" vote in the Greek referendum could trigger some volatility on Romanian markets but would not cause major concern in the short term, central bank spokesman Dan Suciu said.

"Obviously, there will be some volatility in the market," Suciu told state television TVR1 in response to a preliminary vote count indicating a "No" vote. "Such an outcome would not trigger big concern on the short term."

(Reporting by Radu Marinas)