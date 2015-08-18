BUCHAREST Aug 18 The Romanian government will raise public healthcare wages by 25 percent from October, and by the same percentage again in 2016 and 2017 respectively, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday.

Just under 200,000 people employed in the Romanian public healthcare sector will benefit from the 25 percent hikes, which will cost the budget roughly 1.7 billion lei ($424.05 million) a year at a time.

Romanian doctors have some of the lowest wages in the European Union and many are currently working abroad.

So far this year, the government has cut value added tax for food to 9 percent from 24 percent and doubled state subsidies for children, among other fiscal loosening measures. ($1 = 4.0090 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)