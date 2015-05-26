(Adds details, value)

BUCHAREST May 26 Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica will not exit a court-administered insolvency process this year, as initially expected, due to lengthy legal challenges, its manager told Reuters on Tuesday.

The European Union state's largest and cheapest power producer was pushed back into insolvency for the second time in early 2014, and is being run by a court-appointed manager.

The firm first had to declare insolvency in 2012, hit by a severe drought and a string of contracts under which it sold the bulk of its output below market prices, losing $1.4 billion over six years.

It underwent restructuring, posting record profits last year, and cancelled the deals. But contract holders challenged their cancellation and a court ruling pushed the firm back into insolvency, where it was expected to stay until June 2015.

"The court challenges are advancing very slowly," said manager Remus Borza, adding the company still faced 19 ongoing trials out of an initial 75.

"The company will definitely not exit insolvency this year. We hope next year."

The leftist government of Prime Minister Victor Ponta agreed under the terms of its 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) aid deal from the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission to list a minority stake in the firm.

While under insolvency, the company hired advisers to work on its initial public offering plans and Borza has said a stock offering could be possible within 3-4 months of exiting the process.

Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, which is the sole minority shareholder in Hidroelectrica, values its 20 percent stake at 494 million euros. That would imply a value for the whole company of around 2.5 billion euros.

Hidroelectrica posted a gross profit of 1.2 billion lei ($294 million) last year. It produced 18.2 terawatts of electricity.

($1 = 0.9150 euros)

($1 = 4.0795 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)