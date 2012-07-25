BUCHAREST, July 25 Romanian state-owned power
producer Hidroelectrica has cancelled most of its bilateral
deals under which it sold electricity at below market prices,
Economy Minister Daniel Chitoiu said on Wednesday.
Hidroelectrica, which has an installed capacity of 6,400
megawatts and is Romania's cheapest power producer, was declared
insolvent last month, plagued by a previous drought and by its
highly criticised contracts with a handful of companies that
sell most of its output at below-market prices.
"Up until now ... the most disadvantageous contracts both
for Hidroelectrica and the national economy have been denounced
(cancelled) and there are 3 contracts left that are still under
negotiation," Chitoiu told reporters after a government meeting.
"By the end of this month, based on negotiations, they will
be denounced or renegotiated at market conditions."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage; Editing by Sam
Cage)