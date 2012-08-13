* Hidroelectrica hikes power price for smelter Alro
* To get up to $163 mln/year during 2013-2018
BUCHAREST Aug 13 Romania's state-owned power
producer Hidroelectrica will get a 70 percent price hike to the
energy it sells aluminum smelter Alro Slatina, after
it renegotiated its contract, the firm's manager said on Monday.
Hidroelectrica, which has an installed capacity of 6,400
megawatts and is Romania's cheapest power producer, was declared
insolvent earlier this year, plagued by drought and by its
highly criticised contracts with a handful of companies that
sell most of its output at below-market prices.
Earlier this month, the economy ministry said the company
cancelled six of the deals, and was renegotiating three more,
including with Alro, which is majority-controlled by
Dutch-listed Vimetco.
Alro buys 3 TW a year from Hidroelectrica.
"By renegotiating its contract with Alro, which goes until
2018, Hidroelectrica is getting a price 70 percent higher than
the current one," manager Remus Borza said. This would give the
company up to 600 million lei ($163.3 million) a year from 2013.
Borza said the contract will guarantee a predictible income
for Hidroelectrica, and that it sets a minimum price of 180 lei
per MW, from the current 116 lei.
The International Monetary Fund, which leads a 5 billion
euros international aid package for Romania, has repeatedly
urged the government to either cancel the deals - which are
under investigation by the European Commission - or renegotiate
them at market prices.
Borza said the cancelled deals freed up 7.5 TW annually that
the firm will sell on the competitive market at an average price
of 250 lei per MW.
The troubled firm declared force majeure on August 7 and
will cut energy delieveries as a severe drought has lowered its
output.
($1 = 3.6737 Romanian leus)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Keiron Henderson)