WASHINGTON, March 26 The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday signed off on their first and second reviews of Romania's aid program, releasing their next tranche of aid to Bucharest.

The IMF board's sign-off means Romania is on track with the conditions of its 4-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) aid deal from the Fund. Romania will now get an immediate disbursement of 436 million euros.

A split in Romania's ruling coalition threatened the IMF deal and worried investors. But the country's president threw his weight behind the latest review last month after a weeks-long standoff with the government. The deal is seen as key to the credibility of one of the European Union's poorest states. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)