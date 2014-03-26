WASHINGTON, March 26 The International Monetary
Fund on Wednesday signed off on their first and second reviews
of Romania's aid program, releasing their next tranche of aid to
Bucharest.
The IMF board's sign-off means Romania is on track with the
conditions of its 4-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) aid deal from
the Fund. Romania will now get an immediate disbursement of 436
million euros.
A split in Romania's ruling coalition threatened the IMF
deal and worried investors. But the country's president threw
his weight behind the latest review last month after a
weeks-long standoff with the government. The deal is seen as key
to the credibility of one of the European Union's poorest
states.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)