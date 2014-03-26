(Adds IMF comment, details)
WASHINGTON/BUCHAREST, March 26 The International
Monetary Fund approved the first and second reviews of Romania's
aid deal on Wednesday, after weeks of bickering over taxes
between the government and the president threatened to derail
years of deficit-cutting reforms.
The IMF sign-off means Romania is on track with the
conditions of its 4-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) aid deal from
the Fund and European Commission, the country's third since
2009.
Centre-right President Traian Basescu had previously refused
to approve the deal review because the leftist government had
negotiated with the IMF an additional excise tax on fuels, which
he opposed arguing it would choke the economy.
While the tax will still be enforced, Basescu threw his
weight behind the deal after a split in the European Union
state's ruling coalition threatened the programme and unnerved
investors.
"Romania is making good progress under the precautionary
standby agreement," the IMF said in a statement, adding it will
now make 436 million euros available to Romania.
"However, the economy and the financial sector remain
vulnerable to shocks. Steadfast program implementation is
essential to preserve macroeconomic stability and policy buffers
in this election year."
Romania, the EU's second-poorest state, does not plan to
draw on the funds from its latest IMF deal. But their
availability provides reassurance for foreign investors
concerned about fiscal slippage before a presidential election
and a European Parliament election later this year.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros)
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)