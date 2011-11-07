* Targets 2012 budget gap 2.1 pct/GDP pct in EU terms

* More fiscal measures will be needed, say analysts

* IMF says progress on privatisations unsatisfactory (Adds comment and detail on Romania)

By Luiza Ilie and Ioana Patran

BUCHAREST, Nov 7 Romania's 5 billion euro IMF-led aid deal is on track and the country will seek to further cut its budget gap in 2012, officials said on Monday in a vote of confidence for the European Union's second poorest state.

Romania completed a 20 billion euro bailout earlier this year and its new programme -- from which it will only draw funds if needed -- acts as an important emergency buffer, shoring up investor trust.

The country's economy is expected to grow 1.5 percent this year, in line with previous estimates, EU and International Monetary Fund officials said, though its privatisation programme is behind schedule.

Next year, growth would be about 2 percent compared with earlier forecasts of 3.5-4 percent due to the euro zone's deepening debt crisis and ebbing demand, but Romania would still aim to narrow the budget gap to 2.1 percent of gross domestic product in European Union terms, they said.

"Progress is good and all the performance criteria have been fulfilled," IMF mission chief for Romania Jeffrey Franks told a news conference.

The Romanian leu rose 0.2 percent on Monday to trade at 4.352 per euro by 1412 GMT, outperforming peers including Hungary's forint and the Czech crown .

The central bank cut interest rates to 6 percent last week to give the economy a helping hand, and it cut inflation forecasts on Monday, suggesting consumer price pressures would not be a barrier to further easing.

Analysts said the government would probably have to take additional measures, such as freezing wages and pensions, if it wants to achieve next year's fiscal deficit goal.

"The original 3 percent target was a very ambitious one ... the new one would require more measures. These will be seen in the 2012 budget," said Ionut Dumitru of Raiffeisen Bank in Bucharest.

PRIVATISATION GLITCH

Romania introduced tough austerity measures last year including cutting salaries and raising value added tax, which helped bring its budget gap down to 2.5 percent of GDP for January-September.

The economy crawled out of a deep, two-year recession earlier this year. Budget revenues had been slightly lower than anticipated but spending remained low and there would be no need for more austerity measures next year, Franks said.

But progress on privatising state-owned companies, as agreed under the deal, is "unsatisfactory", Franks said.

"State owned companies' restructuring is the main issue. Indeed this proved to be a significant arrears and drag on the budget and economic growth," said Georgiana Constantinescu of Credit Europe Bank.

The government failed to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas group Petrom in July and questions remain over whether it will be able to sell shares power and gas grid operators Transelectrica and Transgaz .

"Enforcing deep reforms at state owned companies is probably the government's most important challenge. In the last months there has been some progress made ... but overall the progress has been unsatisfactory," Franks said.

"There is a need for capital infusion and private management at state-owned companies, essential especially in the transport and energy sectors." (Additional reporting by Ioana Patran and Radu Marinas; Editing by John Stonestreet)