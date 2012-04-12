BUCHAREST, April 12 An International Monetary
Fund mission will review Romania's compliance with a
precautionary aid deal from April 24, the Washington-based
lender said on Thursday.
Bucharest completed a 20 billion euro bailout programme last
year and the new two-year IMF package, which it will only draw
on if needed, provides an important emergency buffer for the
European Union's second-poorest economy.
The IMF has cut Romania's 2012 economic growth estimate to
1.5-2 percent from about 2.3 percent due to fallout from the
euro zone debt crisis.
Current IMF mission chief Jeffrey Franks said last month the
government has limited room to ease its austerity programme by
raising public sector wages or via minor tax cuts, while
maintaining its fiscal deficit target.
Franks will be joined on the mission, which will spend two
weeks in Bucharest, by his successor Erik De Vrijer, a regional
IMF spokesman said.
(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by John Stonestreet)