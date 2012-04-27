BUCHAREST, April 27 The International Monetary Fund halted a review of Romania's 5 billion euro aid deal on Friday pending the formation of a new government, an official said.

Romania's centre-right government collapsed when it lost a vote of confidence two months after taking office, raising the prospect of months of political turmoil and casting doubts on an austerity programme.

"Talks would continue at a technical level. The review (which started April 24) cannot be completed as scheduled," Romania's IMF representative in Washington Mihai Tanasescu told Reuters.

"The IMF is now waiting to have a partner for discussion at a government level." (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)