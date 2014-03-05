Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BUCHAREST, March 5 Romania's President Traian Basescu ratified the latest review of a 4 billion euro aid deal with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, ending a weeks-long standoff over an agreement seen as key to the country's economic credibility.
Basescu swiftly moved to clear the deal after Romania's ruling coalition collapsed last week, a crisis that sparked worries over the government's ability to push through a set of reforms that were agreed with the Fund.
These include a commitment by Prime Minister Victor Ponta's government to restructure or sell off inefficient state companies that are a legacy of Romania's communist past - a policy that could prove tough to implement in an election year. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BADEN BADEN, March 18 Finance chiefs of the world's top 20 economies pledged on Saturday to finalise new banking regulations, easing concerns that the new U.S. administration would pull out of a long-delayed global accord known as Basel III.
WASHINGTON, March 18 Longer-term use of the oral blood thinner Xarelto significantly cut the risk of recurrence of potentially life-threatening blood clots with no additional major bleeding compared with low-dose aspirin in patients at elevated risk, according to data presented on Saturday.