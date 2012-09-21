BUCHAREST, Sept 21 Romania sold its majority
stake in indebted chemical plant Oltchim on Friday to media
tycoon Dan Diaconescu, beginning to deliver on its commitment to
speed up a revenue-boosting scheme agreed with the IMF, it said
on Friday.
The southeast Europe state must work on reining in local
administration arrears, raise gas tariffs and launch tenders to
list a minority stake in gas pipeline Transgaz and
the sale of Oltchim by the end of the month.
The government's OPSPI privatisation agency said it sold its
54.8 percent stake in Oltchim for 203 million lei ($58.4
million), after Diaconescu outbid offers made by German chemical
group PCC SE, as well as local firms Aisa and Chimcomplex
Borzesti.
The leftist government has met its budget deficit target for
the first half as part of its IMF-backed aid deal, but it has
lagged in other areas, like absorbing the European Union's
development funds and privatising minority stakes in a slew of
transport and energy firms.
Diaconescu, whose new party advocates steep tax cuts, has
emerged as the country's third political force since last year,
after the ruling Social Democrats and the opposition
Democrat-Liberals, with 14 percent support in opinion polls.
Romania holds parliament election in December.
($1 = 3.4756 lei)
