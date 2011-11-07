BUCHAREST Nov 7 The progress of planned privatisations in Romania has been unsatisfactory, an International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.

"Enforcing deep reforms at state owned companies is probably the government's most important challenge. In the last months there has been some progress made ... but overall the progress has been unsatisfactory," said Jeffrey Franks, IMF mission chief for Romania.

Romania completed a 20 billion euro bailout led by the International Monetary Fund earlier this year and has a new deal, under which it pledged to sell small stakes in transport and energy firms to increase efficiency and raise revenues.

But the failure to sell a 10 percent stake in oil and gas group Petrom in July raised significant doubts over whether it could sell other holdings, particularly as markets have since fallen due to the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)