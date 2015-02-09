BUCHAREST Feb 9 Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Monday his government has met many of the objectives of the current aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund, including the fiscal targets.

An IMF mission is in Bucharest until Feb. 10 to assess the European Union member's progress in meeting the terms of its 4 billion euro precautionary aid deal.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)