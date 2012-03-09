BUCHAREST, March 9 Romania's adjusted industrial output edged up 0.6 percent up in January after staying flat a month earlier and was up 2.0 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT JANUARY DECEMBER'11 change mth/mth (pct) 0.6 0.0 change yr/yr 2.0 1.4 mining mth/mth 1.5 4.2 mining yr/yr 5.0 3.8 manufacturing mth/mth 1.4 -0.1 manufacturing yr/yr 1.6 0.2 energy mth/mth -5.2 0.0 energy yr/yr 1.1 7.3 *Provisional data. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)