BUCHAREST, May 11 Romania's adjusted industrial
output rose 0.7 percent on the month in March and was
up 0.5 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Friday.
Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT MARCH* FEBRUARY
change mth/mth (pct) 0.7 -1.4
change yr/yr 0.5 -0.6
mining mth/mth 6.6 -7.5
mining yr/yr 1.7 -6.9
manufacturing mth/mth 1.4 -2.3
manufacturing yr/yr -0.5 -2.2
energy mth/mth -9.8 14.9
energy yr/yr 5.6 17.2
*Provisional data.
