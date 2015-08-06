BUCHAREST Aug 6 Romania's central bank cut its inflation forecast to -0.3 percent from 0.2 percent for 2015 on Thursday in response to a government tax-cutting programme, and said its scope for monetary policy moves had narrowed.

Governor Mugur Isarescu said prices would remain negative until May 2016, and revised the bank's 2016 inflation forecast to 0.7 percent against a previous estimate of 1.9 percent.

"Our space for maneuvering has narrowed," Isarescu told a press briefing.

"As economists, discussing, or putting things only in black and white is very dangerous ...the public theme is ... we're waiting to see how much monetary relaxation would fit further."

(Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)