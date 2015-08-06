(Recasts, adds quote, details, background)

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST Aug 6 Romania's central bank said on Thursday it has no room for monetary easing now and will wait to see if parliament waters down a government tax-cutting programme it says would keep inflation negative until mid-2016.

Taking its cue from the proposed tax cuts, the central bank also cut its inflation forecast to -0.3 percent from 0.2 percent for 2015 and to 0.7 percent from 1.9 percent in 2016, far below its comfort zone of 1.5-3.5 percent.

The central bank kept rates on hold at a record low of 1.75 percent for the second consecutive meeting on Tuesday, and most analysts have ruled out any more easing for the moment.

"Our space for maneuvering has narrowed," central bank governor Mugur Isarescu told a press briefing, but added the bank was "on standby" with interest rates and other tools to intervene if necessary.

"The central bank does not have, at least at present, space for monetary easing."

At the end of August, parliament is due to reassess the controversial programme of sweeping tax cuts announced by Prime Minister Victor Ponta, who is under investigation for corruption and faces a general election at the end of next year.

President Klaus Iohannis, who defeated Ponta in a presidential election in November and has vowed to unseat him, has said the cuts would swell the fiscal deficit and leave Romania defenceless against fiscal shocks. Iohannis sent the proposals back to parliament, but he can veto bills only once.

The International Monetary Fund has warned the tax cuts risk undoing years of progress by successive Romanian governments in bringing down the fiscal deficit.

The central bank has called the tax cuts "nonsense", and warned they would drive up consumption, stoke inflation in the medium term and dent Romania's reputation with investors.

Under the tax plan, Romania reduced value added tax (VAT) for foodstuffs to 9 percent from 24 percent in June. A general cut in VAT to the pre-crisis level of 19 percent from the current 24 percent, as well as other cuts, are due in January.

The VAT cut drove Romanian inflation to -1.6 percent on the year in June from May's 1.2 percent. However, Isarescu has said he was optimistic that parliament would tone down the extent of the fiscal programme.

The leu was effectively unchanged, up 0.01 percent, at 1011 GMT after Isarescu spoke. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Tom Heneghan)