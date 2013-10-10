(Adds analyst, background)
BUCHAREST Oct 10 Romania's annual inflation
fell sharply in September to the lower end of the
central bank's target range due to tax-driven falls in bread
prices, but analysts said the change was unlikely to trigger
steeper cuts in interest rates.
Data showed price growth fell to 1.9 percent on the year
from August's 3.7 percent, below a 2.6 percent consensus and
within the 1.5-3.5 percent target inflation corridor.
Bread prices were down about 12 percent on the month after
the government cut value-added tax for bakery products to 9
percent from 24 percent.
The bank has cut interest rates three times this year by a
total of 100 basis points to a record low of 4.25 percent and
analysts polled by Reuters expect one more 25 basis point cut
this year.
"Inflation is now bound to descend below 2.5 percent by the
end of the year," said Mihai Patrulescu, senior economist at
Unicredit.
"However, the central bank has traditionally discounted
these types of exogenous shocks when setting monetary policy
and, consequently, we believe the bank will stop short of
cutting the reference rate below 4 percent in 2013."
The central bank forecasts monthly inflation to fall to 3.1
percent year-on-year by the end of 2013.
Data showed consumer prices were down 0.6 percent on the
month in September. Food prices fell 1.8 percent, while non-food
prices were flat. Services edged up 0.4 percent.
