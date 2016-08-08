(Adds comment, details)
BUCHAREST Aug 8 Romanian inflation will remain
in negative territory throughout 2016, the central bank said on
Monday, sharply lowering its forecast, but consumption-driven
economic growth means no further stimulus is needed.
Consumer prices are expected to fall 0.4 percent by the end
of 2016, compared with a previous forecast of a 0.6 percent
advance, propelled by low oil and food prices abroad as well as
lower domestic power and gas tariffs.
Governor Mugur Isarescu said the bank now sees inflation at
2 percent at the end of 2017, down from the 2.7 percent forecast
earlier.
But monetary policy easing is unlikely as surging
consumption and wage rises outpacing productivity were adding
pressure and a December parliamentary election has heightened
uncertainty.
"We continue to believe that this period of disinflation is
transitory," Isarescu told a news conference. "We continue to
believe Romania does not have deflation. We have a strong
expansion of consumption, it has fuelled an acceleration in
economic growth and ... a significant rise in imports."
"We have the first signals that if we stimulate the economy
further ... potentially by cutting rates, all we will do is
create jobs abroad, not in Romania."
Isarescu reiterated that the bank will take a pragmatic,
event-driven approach to policymaking.
He also said he saw no further room to cut minimum reserve
requirements on commercial banks' leu currency liabilities, with
the market flooded by more than 10 billion lei ($2.49 billion)
in excess liquidity on average. A cut in reserves on foreign
currency liabilities would depend on market conditions.
Reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities stand
at 12 percent for hard currency and 8 percent for leu. The bank
had previously indicated changes in monetary policy would stem
either from reserve cuts or a narrowing of the corridor between
the bank's lending and deposit facilities, which would in turn
affect interbank rates.
The bank, which targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent, kept
its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected at a record
low 1.75 percent earlier this month.
The Romanian leu traded at 4.4580 per euro at 1120 GMT, up
0.1 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)