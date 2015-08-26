BUCHAREST Aug 26 Romania's financial regulator
ASF withdrew the operating licence of the country's
second-largest insurer Astra Asigurari on Wednesday and said it
will start the process of declaring it insolvent.
ASF chief Misu Negritoiu said Astra Asigurari, which has a
market share of just over 10 percent, had a liquidity coverage
ratio of 0.03 at the end of June and additional capital needs of
968 million lei ($248.19 million).
The company has been under special administration since
early 2014.
A KPMG report on the insurer showed Astra Asigurari, which
is unlisted, was unable to pay its debt with existing funds and
that its capital requirement ratio had fallen to less than half
the legal minimum requirement, Negritoiu said.
"Structural problems could not be corrected," Negritoiu told
reporters. "All three conditions that define insolvency have
been met."
He added the ASF's underwriting fund for the insured would
cover compensation claims from Astra's roughly 2.5 million
insurance policies, which he estimated at some 700 million lei.
($1 = 3.9003 lei)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by David Evans)