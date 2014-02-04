BRIEF-Beyaz Filo FY 2016 net profit down at 26.4 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 26.4 million lira ($7.06 million)versus 42.5 million lira year ago
BUCHAREST Feb 4 Romania's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to a new record low of 3.5 percent on Tuesday, likely ending a rate-cutting cycle that has seen borrowing costs fall by 175 basis points since July of last year.
The bank left the minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities unchanged, after it surprised markets last month by cutting them for both the leu and foreign currencies, releasing liquidity into the market.
Both Governor Mugur Isarescu and deputy Governor Cristian Popa have said minimum reserve requirements would gradually be lowered this year.
The European Union state began its easing cycle later than its emerging European peers due to persistently high inflation. Tuesday's rate cut was in line with analysts' expectations. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
BUDAPEST, March 13 Hungary should not undershoot its budget deficit target this year, the central bank said on Monday, after a lower-than-expected deficit of about 1.3 percent of economic output in 2016 shaved 0.6 percentage point off economic growth.
WASHINGTON, March 13 As many U.S. government agencies are girding for possible steep cuts in their annual budgets, the top U.S. derivatives regulator on Monday signaled he was optimistic about the possibility of keeping his agency's budget flat.