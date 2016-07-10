BUCHAREST, July 10 Romania's government is in
talks with two leading carmakers about the possibility of
opening a production plant in the European Union state, Economy
Minister Costin Borc said on Sunday.
The Romanian auto industry is a big contributor to the
eastern European country's economy, with Ford and
Renault-owned Dacia drawn by a skilled labour force
and a flat 16 percent tax on profit. Romania is also home to
many car parts manufacturers and research centres.
"There are discussions about a third production plant in
Romania by a large international automaker," Borc told
television station Digi24.
He did not reveal names but said that the government was in
discussions with a European producer and another from outside
the continent.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by David Goodman)