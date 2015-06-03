BUCHAREST, June 3 Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica will hopefully exit insolvency next year, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Wednesday, adding that the government aims to list an airport and Constanta port to strengthen the bourse.

Last week Reuters reported that Hidroelectrica would not exit a court-administered insolvency process this year, as initially expected, due to lengthy legal challenges.

The EU state's largest and cheapest power producer was pushed back into insolvency for the second time in early 2014, and is being run by a court-appointed manager. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Pravin Char)