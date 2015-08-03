BUCHAREST Aug 3 Romanian prosecutors have
indicted Russia's Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania
and its director-general, who is a Russian citizen, in a 2
billion euro criminal probe, prosecutors said in a statement on
Monday.
"Prosecutors from the Ploiesti court of appeals completed
the inquiry and indicted Andrey Iurevici Bogdanov, a Russian
citizen ... for money laundering and for the use in bad faith of
the company's capital," it said.
Three other Petrotel officials were also indicted, as was
the Netherlands-registered Lukoil Europe Holdings Bvatrium, the
statement said.
