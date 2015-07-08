BUCHAREST, July 8 Romanian prosecutors seized
assets of Russian oil firm Lukoil worth up to 2
billion euros in an investigation on suspicion of money
laundering, a local court was quoted as saying on Wednesday by
state agency Agerpres.
In October of last year Romanian prosecutors, police and
customs inspectors raided the offices of Lukoil near the city of
Ploiesti in an investigation into alleged tax evasion and
money laundering concerning an estimated 230 million euros.
On Wednesday, the Ploiesti court of appeals was quoted as
saying prosecutors expanded their investigation into the head of
the local Petrotel Lukoil S.A. and five other employees on
accusations of misusing company credit and money laundering.
"Seizure measures were enforced on some assets belonging to
Lukoil Europe Holdings Bvatrium Holland for up to 2 billion
euros," state agency Agerpres quoted the court as saying.
Lukoil was not immediately available for comment on
Wednesday. After October's raid, a spokesman in Moscow confirmed
that Romanian prosecutors had conducted searches at the Petrotel
refinery and said some accounting documents were taken away.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Alison Williams)