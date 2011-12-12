By Luiza Ilie
BUCHAREST Dec 12 For two decades,
Romania's inefficient state companies have undermined the
country's economy through graft, mismanagement, disadvantageous
business deals and budget-sapping losses.
But that may change.
At the prodding of foreign lenders led by the International
Monetary Fund, the government is planning to overhaul the
management of the most important of its 700-plus state firms by
replacing political appointees with tender-selected executives.
Observers are keen to see who the new managers will be
or whether they will make a difference, as the government has
given very little guidance on the profile of ideal candidates,
or even whether they will be Romanian or foreign.
At the top of list is Hidroelectrica, an energy producer so
big it could power all of Croatia or light up Romania's European
Union peers Latvia or Cyprus twice over.
Instead, the country's cheapest power producer sells the
bulk of its hydroelectric output below market prices in highly
criticised deals with a handful of companies, and these
hard-to-change contracts deprive the state budget of badly
needed revenue and hurt an already strained market.
The contracts -- under investigation by the European
Commission -- also hit ordinary Romanians, who apart from their
Bulgarian neighbours have the lowest living standards in the
European Union at about 45 percent of the bloc's average.
Last month, Hidroelectrica's general director, Constantin
Trihenea, asked to hike power prices by 50 percent for Romanian
households, while continuing to sell to some clients at roughly
half the market price and below production costs. He later
resigned.
"Many of these companies are losing money due to poor
business decisions, inefficient operations and lack of
investment," U.S. Ambassador Mark Gitenstein said.
"Ultimately, these losses are being covered by the state
budget or, in other words, by the average Romanian's already
stretched paycheck and ... you can visualise the significant
drag on the economy this type of subsidised loss has on growth."
Under the government's new plan, it will appoint new private
managers at firms that employ more than 1,000 people and posted
at least 1 billion lei ($308 million) in turnover in 2010.
Executive search firms have until Dec. 23 to bid for the
right to take part in the process for the first four companies,
which the economy minister hoped would have new bosses picked as
soon as February.
While Romanian executives may apply, the casting
process will be international, and the economy ministry requires
recruiting firms to have at least 30 offices worldwide, at least
10 of them in Europe. A ministry official has said as many as 20
recruiting firms expressed an interest to bid.
The first four firms are Hidroelectrica, petrochemical
company Oltchim, power supplier Electrica Furnizare and military
equipment supplier Romarm.
BURDEN ON STATE
The story is not exclusive to Romania. Inefficiency at
state-owned firms plagues many countries in former communist
Europe and beyond, all the way to debt-ridden Greece, and
governments have often turned a blind eye.
Bucharest's move to appoint independent managers is part of
wider IMF-requested reforms at state-owned firms that includes
cost controls, layoffs, and listing minority stakes. All of
these, including private management plans, are behind schedule.
At the end of 2009, state enterprises employed just under 10
percent of Romania's total workers, data compiled by the Fiscal
Council showed, but just 6 percent of the economy.
They also owed over 10 billion lei ($3.1 billion), or 2.5
percent of GDP, in unpaid taxes at the end of 2010, according to
Ionut Dumitru, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank in Bucharest
and the head of the Fiscal Council, an independent fiscal
watchdog.
"That is a stock of arrears, a one-off, but ... it means
missing revenue from the budget," Dumitru said.
State firms also owed billions in unpaid bills to private
service firms, while public transport companies, hard coal
mines, power plants and other firms received another 4.5 billion
lei, or about 1 percent of GDP, in 2010 subsidies.
"Some state firms are so inefficient that the state is
forced to subsidise them to keep them alive," Dumitru said.
"Private managers could help reverse course, provided they
have clear performance and pay criteria and no political
interference."
HARD TO ROOT OUT
For a lot of companies, especially in the energy sector,
state-appointed managers are replaced with each new government.
Some, however, are more long-lasting. Constantin Roibu has
been director of Oltchim for 20 years despite the
chemical company's consistently poor performance, including a
214 million lei ($65.66 million) loss last year.
Other firms suffer no matter who is in charge. In 2006 and
2007, Bucharest wiped out 5 billion lei in unpaid debt from a
rail company, thermal power producer Termoelectrica and the hard
coal mining firm.
The three companies have again fallen into debt and have
some of the largest unpaid bills to the budget.
"Some of the companies have good assets and the potential to
become national and regional leaders in their sectors but have
underperformed in recent years," Greg Konieczny, the head of
state property fund Fondul Proprietatea, told Reuters.
The government has said candidates need relevant experience
in consultancy, management or in running large state or private
companies. Many observers hope the process will be a first step
to make firms more efficient and that they will later be
followed by bourse listings.
"After this first step, the companies also need to be listed
on the stock exchange and to improve transparency and corporate
governance," Fondul Proprietatea's Konieczny said.
"This will help them attract funding for developing new
projects, both through debt and equity financing."
($1 = 3.2595 Romanian lei)
