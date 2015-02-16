(repeats story first published on Sunday)
* Romania exerts soft power in Moldova
* Moldovan government keen to get closer to European Union
* Russia warns against move westwards
* Some Moldovans wary of Moscow, others of Bucharest
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BALTI, Moldova, Feb 15 A stone's throw from the
mounted T-34 Soviet tank in the centre of this Moldovan city is
an emergency ambulance service set up by Romania, one of several
soft power moves to steer its eastern neighbour away from
Moscow's orbit.
Wary of Russian intentions after Ukraine lost control of
Crimea and much of its east to Russian-backed forces last year,
Romania is trying to bring Moldova towards the European Union.
Its sweeteners, the ambulances, as well as offers of cheaper
gas supplies and closer trade ties, have been warmly welcomed by
impoverished Moldova's two-month-old pro-European government.
Some locals are wary of Romania's intentions, but many are
grateful in this corner of Moldova, where villagers trudge along
muddy, unpaved roads and western cars like the red, Volkswagen
ambulances are novel enough to win salutes from their children.
"People calling 903 for an ambulance ask us to send them the
red cars with the red men," said 35-year-old Ion Picalau, a
rescue captain with the newly-created ambulance service in
Balti, about 60 km east of the Prut river border, who trained
for the job for six months in Romania.
Moscow has warned Moldova that its drive for closer ties to
Europe could cause it to lose control of Transnistria for good,
just as Ukraine lost Crimea, and lead to more costly gas from
Russia, its main supplier.
The Romanian government is unapologetic, saying even though
it sees Russia as a serious security threat, it will step up a
battle that is, for now, economic rather than military.
"(Russia's) main weapon is neither warplanes, nor its tanks
or its frigates. It is energy," Prime Minister Victor Ponta said
in a televised interview with local media in November. He has
vowed to press ahead with a gas pipeline to Moldova.
Among the people of Moldova, divided into several ethnic
groups with varying allegiances, Romania's actions have met a
mixed reaction, with some seeing them as a bulwark against
Russia and others worried Romania may try to swallow Moldova up.
Part of Tsarist Russia for a century, Moldova joined what
was known as Greater Romania after the First World War but was
annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940.
It is now split between a Romanian-speaking majority and the
breakaway region Transdniestria, propped up by Russia in one of
a series of "frozen conflicts" that have kept separatist regions
in several former Soviet republics under Moscow's wing.
NATO's supreme allied commander in Europe, US Air Force Gen
Philip Breedlove has said Russian forces could easily annexe
Transdniestria. Moscow has denied any such plans.
TRADE, GAS WARS
EU and NATO member Romania championed Moldova signing a
trade agreement with the EU in June and, as Russia moved to
restrict imports of Moldovan wine, fruit, vegetables and meat,
Romania overtook Russia as Moldova's largest trade partner.
Moldovans can now travel visa-free to Europe's Schengen zone
and to wean them from Russian gas, Romania has built a 43 km (27
mile) pipeline across the border, inaugurated last year on the
23rd anniversary of Moldovan independence from the Soviet Union.
The project will initially cover about five percent of
Moldova's energy needs, and Romania plans to extend the pipeline
to the Moldovan capital Chisinau, offering gas for 1,010 lei
($263) per 1,000 cubic metres, excluding transport fees which
are still under negotiation.
That compares to the Russian price of more than $300.
Moldova's acting Economy Minister Andrian Candu told Reuters
it was a "key project ... creating a basis for our country's
future integration in the European Union's internal market".
Romania funded about three-quarters of the initial
pipeline's 26 million euro cost and is expected to fund the
extension while Chisinau is seeking international financing for
the pipeline. Critics note that gas has yet to flow and question
whether the line to Chisinau will ever be built.
Candu estimated the extension's overall joint costs at 200
million euros, with 120 million to be invested by Romania.
MOLDOVA'S BALANCING ACT
Romania's emergency ambulance and rescue service, developed
in the early 1990s by Raed Arafat, a Syrian-born doctor of
Palestinian origin, will soon straddle the border.
As well as training up Balti's medical workers, Romania
donated five ambulances to the city and rescue helicopters,
based in Romania, will soon fly across the border, taking
victims to Chisinau, or, if they have dual Romanian-Moldovan
citizenship, possibly to Iasi.
"There has been strong political will from the two prime
ministers to achieve this," Arafat, who is also Romania's deputy
interior minister, told Reuters.
Romania has also donated buses and books to Moldovan
schools. It has given passports to 500,000 Moldovans since the
country's independence in 1991 and sponsored Moldovans,
including Economy Minister Candu, to study in Romania.
Such help plays well with Romanians, three-quarters of whom
support reunification with Moldova, a country of 3.5 million
sometimes referred to by its historical name Bessarabia.
Graffiti and stickers advocating reunification adorn walls,
lamp-posts and trains across Romania, and February saw the
creation of a cross-party group in parliament to lobby for it.
In Moldova, however, only a fraction of MPs openly support
reunification and the country's large number of left-leaning
voters also oppose closer ties with the EU.
"The people on the other side of the Prut river in Romania
are our blood brothers, so I think their help is sincere," said
Vasile Braghis, a 45-year-old Moldovan businessman.
"But ... the overwhelming majority of the population support
the continuing statehood of Moldova."
Joining the EU could be a long drawn out process. The new
European Commission team says it does not envisage new members
within the next five years. For Moldova to reach candidate
status it would need to meet criteria on human rights, the rule
of law and be seen as a functioning market economy.
Petr Neikovcchen, 51, town hall official in the Gagauz
region in southern Moldova, says minorities such as Bulgarians,
Gagauz, Ukrainians, Russians and Bulgarians felt threatened by
growing ties with Romania and were lukewarm about the EU.
"We Bulgarians and Gagauz consider integration with the EU a
complicated process that will take decades, whereas cooperation
with Russia is a reality, achievable tomorrow," he said.
