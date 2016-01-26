BUCHAREST Jan 26 Romania's prime minister
pledged on Tuesday to send emergency aid to Moldova and work to
bring its ex-Soviet neighbour closer to the European Union as
long as it makes greater efforts to reform its system and end
corruption.
Moldova, Europe's poorest country which shares a border with
EU member Romania and has close language and cultural links, has
been in the grip of a scandal in which $1 billion was syphoned
off into foreign accounts, shaking shaken public confidence in
its pro-EU leaders.
Speaking at a news conference in Bucharest with Moldova's
new prime minister Pavel Filip, Romania's Dacian Ciolos urged
Chisinau to adopt concrete reform steps in exchange for aid.
"To the extent to which the Moldovan government commits to
some reforms, the Romanian government is considering, in a first
phase, emergency aid to help those needy Moldovan citizens to
cope with the winter period, a difficult period," he said.
Alluding to public protests in Chisinau against the
leadership, Ciolos said: "Political stability in Moldova is
important for security in the region and for Romania. We want
stability ... and to see a government embarked on reforms."
He added that Bucharest wanted to see evidence from the
Chisinau government that it intended to implement reform before
delivering an initial 60 million euro tranche of aid from an
overall 150 million euro assistance package.
Repeated protests in Chisinau threaten to derail Filip's
chances of running a stable government at a time when Moldova
sees its economy sinking and is trying to negotiate new funding
from international lenders.
Filip said implementing obligations under a political
association agreement with the EU which it signed last year were
a priority for the Moldovan government. "We'll act in such way
that pro-European ways return," Filip told reporters.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)