BUCHAREST, April 25 The Nabucco gas pipeline
project is still viable and Romania's Transgaz
remains part of it, a company official said on Wednesday.
Hungary's MOL has cast doubt over the project that
would ship Caspian Sea gas to Europe.
"There are many speculations regarding this project, which
are unfounded," Transgaz deputy director Ioan Rusu told Reuters
by telephone. "The project is not dead and we are there."
Austria's OMV, another participant of the Nabucco
consortium, had said it still regarded the project viable, while
a shorter pipeline was a possible alternative.
The consortium also includes Germany's RWE,
Hungary's MOL, Turkey's Botas and BEH of Bulgaria.
The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic meter (bcm) capacity
pipeline, a pet project of the European Union as it aims to
reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so far failed to
sign any gas supply deals.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)