* Romania says Nokia has unpaid tax bill of $10 mln
* Nokia is closing plant near Cluj
BUCHAREST Nov 11 Romania's tax authority
seized the assets of Nokia's Jucu plant in
northwestern Romania as the cellphone maker had unpaid taxes of
$10 million, the head of the tax authority Sorin Blejnar said on
Friday.
The move would not disrupt the plant's activity, Blejnar was
quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres, and was taken to
ensure Romania can recover the debt.
Earlier this year, the world's largest cellphone vendor by
volume said it would close the plant in 2012, resulting in 2,200
job losses. It opened only four years ago and manufactured more
simple cellphone models.
"We are talking about $10 million in unpaid customs taxes,
and we have ... seized real estate assets: warehouse, production
and office spaces," Agerpres quoted Blejnar as saying.
Blejnar said Nokia, which was exempt from paying taxes on
phone parts because it would process them in Cluj, exported the
components untouched.
"We are looking into this matter and engaging with the local
authority to ensure it will be resolved satisfactorily," a Nokia
spokesman said in Helsinki.
