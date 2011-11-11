* Romania says Nokia has unpaid tax bill of $10 mln

* Nokia is closing plant near Cluj

BUCHAREST Nov 11 Romania's tax authority seized the assets of Nokia's Jucu plant in northwestern Romania as the cellphone maker had unpaid taxes of $10 million, the head of the tax authority Sorin Blejnar said on Friday.

The move would not disrupt the plant's activity, Blejnar was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres, and was taken to ensure Romania can recover the debt.

Earlier this year, the world's largest cellphone vendor by volume said it would close the plant in 2012, resulting in 2,200 job losses. It opened only four years ago and manufactured more simple cellphone models.

"We are talking about $10 million in unpaid customs taxes, and we have ... seized real estate assets: warehouse, production and office spaces," Agerpres quoted Blejnar as saying.

Blejnar said Nokia, which was exempt from paying taxes on phone parts because it would process them in Cluj, exported the components untouched.

"We are looking into this matter and engaging with the local authority to ensure it will be resolved satisfactorily," a Nokia spokesman said in Helsinki. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Will Waterman)