GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Feb 28 Romania on Tuesday sold $750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROMANIA AMT $750 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 02/07/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 102.166 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6.45 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/02/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 453.7 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
* CSX Corp - "board will carefully review letter sent to us this evening by Mantle Ridge and continue to act in best interests of all CSX shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Epsilon Energy Ltd announces redemption of its 7.75pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures