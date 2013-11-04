BUCHAREST Nov 4 Shares of Romanian nuclear power firm Nuclearelectrica opened at 11.64 lei ($3.53) in their market debut on the Bucharest stock exchange on Monday, around 4 percent up from the price of an initial public share offering in September.

The company, which provides almost 20 percent of the country's energy, sold 10 percent of its shares through an IPO for roughly 282 million lei ($87 million).

It also sold a 1 percent stake to investment fund Fondul Proprietatea. ($1 = 3.2957 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)