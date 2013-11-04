BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
BUCHAREST Nov 4 Shares of Romanian nuclear power firm Nuclearelectrica opened at 11.64 lei ($3.53) in their market debut on the Bucharest stock exchange on Monday, around 4 percent up from the price of an initial public share offering in September.
The company, which provides almost 20 percent of the country's energy, sold 10 percent of its shares through an IPO for roughly 282 million lei ($87 million).
It also sold a 1 percent stake to investment fund Fondul Proprietatea. ($1 = 3.2957 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: