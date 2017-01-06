BUCHAREST Jan 6 Romanian state-owned nuclear
power producer Nuclearelectrica has shut down its
first nuclear reactor on the river Danube earlier on Friday due
to a technical glitch caused by a snowstorm, it said in a
statement.
The firm has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in
southeastern Romania, accounting for roughly a fifth of the
country's power production. They use Candu technology, from
Canada's Candu Energy, owned by SNC Lavalin Group.
It said in a statement that it has disconnected the reactor
from the national grid because heavy snowfall caused a glitch to
a power evacuation line belonging to the power transporter.
"This glitch, which comes as a result of unfavourable
weather, led to the automatic shutdown," it said.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)